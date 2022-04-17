SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.29 ($150.31).

SAP stock opened at €97.16 ($105.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.39. SAP has a 52-week low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($141.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

