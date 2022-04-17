Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4,495.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

