Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 361,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,652. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27.
