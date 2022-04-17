Scotiabank Boosts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from GBX 1,600 ($20.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,950 ($25.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Antofagasta from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.94)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,433.22.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

