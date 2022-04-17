Scotiabank Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.16.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

