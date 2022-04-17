Scotiabank Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.33.
Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$38.91.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
