Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

