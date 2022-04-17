Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Grows By 57.5%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DDDX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
