Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Grows By 57.5%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DDDX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

About 3DX Industries (Get Rating)

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.