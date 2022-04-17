Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 61.8%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF remained flat at $$0.71 on Friday. 553,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,362. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.
4Front Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
