Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Drops By 45.8%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJJ stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.60. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%.

About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.