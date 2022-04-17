Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 60.9%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,071 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AFT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,543. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

