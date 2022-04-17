Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Decreases By 32.1%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BGI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,635. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

