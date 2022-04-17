Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Rises By 50.3%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

