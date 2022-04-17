Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Rises By 67.0%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of RNP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

