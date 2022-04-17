Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Drops By 38.3%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,010,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 48,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Coupang by 17,739.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.