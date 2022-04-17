Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Increases By 66.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 405,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,588. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth $152,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

