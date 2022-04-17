Short Interest in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Drops By 38.0%

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.09.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. The stock had a trading volume of 275,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,190. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average is $234.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

