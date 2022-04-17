Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Drops By 41.9%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get First Community alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of First Community by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.