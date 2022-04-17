Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Declines By 46.8%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FMIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Forum Merger IV has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

