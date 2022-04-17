Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Grows By 71.4%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

