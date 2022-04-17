Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Drops By 32.2%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. 23,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,320. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,516,000 after buying an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.