Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Expands By 82.5%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

HSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.25 on Friday. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

