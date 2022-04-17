Short Interest in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Grows By 62.6%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of ITPOF remained flat at $$31.38 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $32.00.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $413.67 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

