Short Interest in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Grows By 62.6%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.4 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
Shares of ITPOF remained flat at $$31.38 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $32.00.
About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
