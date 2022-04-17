Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Drops By 32.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. 781,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,961. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 3.03.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

