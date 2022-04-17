Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Grows By 85.0%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

RNXT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

