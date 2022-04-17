Short Interest in Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Grows By 85.7%

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RIBS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

