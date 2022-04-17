Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Expands By 88.8%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the March 15th total of 910,800 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SPI Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPI Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPI Energy stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

