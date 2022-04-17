Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Rises By 38.1%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $5.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
