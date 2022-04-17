Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Rises By 38.1%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

