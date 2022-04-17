Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Decreases By 43.0%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. 1,377,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,734. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.