Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Decreases By 50.4%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the March 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.98 on Friday. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

