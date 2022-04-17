Short Interest in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Rises By 67.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

NYSE:TGS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 173,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.