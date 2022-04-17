Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Rises By 39.5%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,026. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,866. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

