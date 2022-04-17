Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Increases By 76.7%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TSR stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. TSR has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

