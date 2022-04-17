Showcase Reaches One Day Volume of $8,796.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $50,612.51 and $8,796.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.02 or 0.07529636 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.18 or 0.99993971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

