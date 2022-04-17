Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0020

Showcase (SHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $50,108.25 and $9,818.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.78 or 0.07487470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.01 or 0.99976966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

