Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,725,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.