Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

SWIR opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

