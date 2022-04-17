Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,072,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 10,356,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,813.6 days.
Shares of SBMFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. 3,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.