Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,072,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 10,356,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,813.6 days.

Shares of SBMFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. 3,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

About Sino Biopharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.