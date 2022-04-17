Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SHI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 4,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

