SINOVATE (SIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $194,256.00

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, SINOVATE has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SINOVATE has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $194,256.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SINOVATE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SINOVATE Profile

SINOVATE (SIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2018. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. SINOVATE’s official website is suqa.org . SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

SINOVATE Coin Trading

