Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIOX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of SIOX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 161,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 388,383 shares in the last quarter.

About Sio Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.