SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,431 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45.
NYSE SITE opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $260.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
