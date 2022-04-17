SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,431 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45.

NYSE SITE opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

