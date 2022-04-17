SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.07.

SLG opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.96%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

