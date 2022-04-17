Smartshare Price Down 1.7% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $273,815.45 and $19,431.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00074286 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.