Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 41.6% in March

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ LITM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,841,000.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

