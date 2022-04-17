Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will post $230.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.30 million and the highest is $232.46 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $212.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after buying an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $15,770,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 178,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

