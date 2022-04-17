SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.29. 4,176,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,157. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

