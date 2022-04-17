SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,037 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 359,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after buying an additional 134,675 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,186,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

