StableXSwap Market Capitalization Tops $10.17 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $67.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

