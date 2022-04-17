Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.28.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

